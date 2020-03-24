PM Modi not declaring ‘emergency under article 360’. PIB calls out fake article

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:05 IST

In case you have come across an article which claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to declare a financial emergency, don’t believe it – it’s fake. This misleading and false article, now being widely circulated on the Internet, has been been called out by PIB’s fact check Twitter handle.

In a tweet, the handle debunked the fake article which claims that the prime minister is going to declare financial emergency under Article 360 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

PIB’s fact check Twitter handle tweeted that an online website has “falsely reported that the government is likely to impose financial emergency” in the country. They further added that the website claims it’s being done to “tackle the crisis caused by COVID-19.”

The agency ended the tweet with a cautionary notice. “Please be advised that the story is malicious and fake and that there is no such plan,” they tweeted.

Though the fake article is doing the rounds online since yesterday, the circulation increased after PM Modi tweeted that he will address the nation later today. “Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

A few hours back, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police tweeted about another fake message related to coronavirus. He shared that a list on the dates and timings stipulated for the distribution of essential items in the city is false and hasn’t been issued by him.