e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / PM Modi not declaring ‘emergency under article 360’. PIB calls out fake article

PM Modi not declaring ‘emergency under article 360’. PIB calls out fake article

The article is false and misleading.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PIB’s fact check Twitter handle debunked the news.
PIB’s fact check Twitter handle debunked the news.(Twitter/PIB)
         

In case you have come across an article which claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to declare a financial emergency, don’t believe it – it’s fake. This misleading and false article, now being widely circulated on the Internet, has been been called out by PIB’s fact check Twitter handle.

In a tweet, the handle debunked the fake article which claims that the prime minister is going to declare financial emergency under Article 360 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

PIB’s fact check Twitter handle tweeted that an online website has “falsely reported that the government is likely to impose financial emergency” in the country. They further added that the website claims it’s being done to “tackle the crisis caused by COVID-19.”

The agency ended the tweet with a cautionary notice. “Please be advised that the story is malicious and fake and that there is no such plan,” they tweeted.

Though the fake article is doing the rounds online since yesterday, the circulation increased after PM Modi tweeted that he will address the nation later today. “Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

A few hours back, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police tweeted about another fake message related to coronavirus. He shared that a list on the dates and timings stipulated for the distribution of essential items in the city is false and hasn’t been issued by him.

tags
top news
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th ResultCoronavirus Live Updatescoronavirus cases in IndiaCoronavirus LockdownCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news