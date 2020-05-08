Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Sisters pay tribute to Bard of Bengal by singing his songs. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:57 IST

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or simply Rabindra Jayanti is a celebration in remembrance of the Nobel Laureate on his birth anniversary. This year, 2020, marks his 159th birth anniversary. Celebrated annually and globally, it falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh. Each year, Bengalis observe the day with cultural programmes involving songs, dances, and theatre performances. Though the scenario is very different this year, it didn’t dampen people’s spirits. This video of sisters Antara and Ankita Nandy paying a virtual tribute to Kobiguru proves that perfectly.

Taking to Facebook and YouTube, Antara Nandy shared a video of herself performing two beautiful songs by Rabindranath Tagore, along with her sister. The songs are called Mamo Chitte and Amaar Bela Je Jaaye.

“Had there been no lockdown, there would have been little cultural functions all around West Bengal today. Here’s our little cultural function - a tribute to the Kobi guru from our balcony! This is just a humble attempt at spreading positivity! We will get through this together, family!” Nandy wrote and shared the video.

Here are the sisters singing the songs in a magical voice while playing ukuleles:

Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has already garnered over 3.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. From writing how talented they are to thanking them for their performance, here’s how people reacted, both on Facebook and YouTube.

“I’m from Assam and I’m feeling really happy that you guys have sung the songs so beautifully, in every aspect,” wrote a YouTube user. “So beautifully sung! So melodious! Lots of love to you both!” expressed another. “Overwhelmed after listening Rabindra Sangeet from your voice. Thank you. Keep it up,” commented a third.

As for the Facebook users they used varied adjectives from “beautiful” to “melodious” to react.

As per the Bengali calendar, Tagore’s birthday overlaps on either May 8 or May 9 on the Gregorian calendar. West Bengal celebrates the day following the Bengali calendar. However, other states observe the day as per the Gregorian calendar on May 7 annually.

What do you think of this tribute by the sisters on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti?