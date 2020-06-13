e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rare cave-dwelling baby dragons go on display in Slovenia

Rare cave-dwelling baby dragons go on display in Slovenia

Officially called proteus or olms, these animals have pale pink skin, no eyesight, a long thin body and four legs.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
POSTOJNA, Slovenia
Olms can survive up to 8 years without food and have a lifespan of up to 100 years.
Olms can survive up to 8 years without food and have a lifespan of up to 100 years. (Instagram/@postojnacave)
         

Three rare aquatic creatures known as baby dragons are going on display in an aquarium at Slovenia’s Postojna Cave, one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions.

The cave-dwelling animals, officially called proteus or olms, have pale pink skin, no eyesight, a long thin body and four legs. They live only in the waters of dark caves of the southern European Karst region.

Local people used to believe the creatures, which were sometimes forced into the open by high water, were the babies of dragons that were believed to live in the caves.

At the Postojna Cave, Europe’s largest cave open to tourists, staff were able to observe the baby dragons being born in 2016.

“We were excited when the eggs were being laid and then had thousands of doubts: how will they survive, what will we feed them with, how will we protect them from infection?” Marjan Batagelj, managing director of the cave, told Reuters.

“Science said they had a 0.5% chance of survival ... but we managed to bring up 21 of them,” he added. A total of 64 eggs were laid in 2016.

The babies are up to 14 centimetres (5 inches) long and will reach 30 centimetres (12 inches) when fully grown. Olms can survive up to 8 years without food and have a lifespan of up to 100 years.

A special laboratory has been set up in the cave where the baby dragons are being monitored before they are all presented to the public.

tags
top news
‘Situation along our borders with China is under control’: Army chief Naravane
‘Situation along our borders with China is under control’: Army chief Naravane
LIVE: Fresh Covid-19 clusters force Beijing to lockdown parts of city
LIVE: Fresh Covid-19 clusters force Beijing to lockdown parts of city
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
India sees record jump of Covid-19 cases at 11,458 in one day
India sees record jump of Covid-19 cases at 11,458 in one day
Bengal woman held for LeT links was part of Pakistan WhatsApp groups: Report
Bengal woman held for LeT links was part of Pakistan WhatsApp groups: Report
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
‘Existing polio vaccine shows promise, could protect against Covid-19’: Study
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In