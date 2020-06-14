Rare copper-headed trinket snake rescued in Odisha, handed over to forest officials

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:01 IST

A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two walls at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector.

The reptile was found on Friday.

Wildlife warden, Mayurbhanj District, Vanoo Mitra Acharya told ANI, “Yesterday, a rare copper headed trinket snake was rescued from District Collector’s residential office in Mayurbhanj district.”

Odisha: A trinket snake was found in a gap between two walls at the office of Mayurbhanj District Collector, last night. It was later rescued with the help of an animal rescuer. pic.twitter.com/M0OTWvAvSa — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

The snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol, he said.