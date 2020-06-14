e-paper
Rare copper-headed trinket snake rescued in Odisha, handed over to forest officials

The rare copper headed trinket snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:01 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mayurbhanj, Odisha
Rare copper-headed trinket snake found in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.
Rare copper-headed trinket snake found in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

A rare species of snake was found in a gap between the two walls at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector.

The reptile was found on Friday.

Wildlife warden, Mayurbhanj District, Vanoo Mitra Acharya told ANI, “Yesterday, a rare copper headed trinket snake was rescued from District Collector’s residential office in Mayurbhanj district.”

The snake later handed over to the forest department as per the protocol, he said.

