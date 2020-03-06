Rare fish with alligator like features found in pond. It’s intriguing and fascinating

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 13:17 IST

A fish, recently spotted in a pond, has sparked all sorts of reactions online. It’s the look of the creature which has now left many intrigued and fascinated. Seen in the pond located at Fenimore Park, Pennsylvania, the fish became a topic of chatter due to its prehistoric look. With a long mouth and spiked teeth, the fish resemblems a scary predator from the animal world - an alligator.

Radnor Township Police Department took to Twitter and Facebook, to share images of this rare creature called Alligator Gar. The department informed that they were notified by the locals about the presence of the fish in the park’s pond. However, the animal died by the time it was discovered. It’s because this is a fish type which cannot stay alive in extreme cold water. Later, the body of the rare fish was turned over for “preservation and educational purposes.”

Here’s what they shared:

Since being shared, the post has garnered attention of many. People dropped varied comments on the post. While some were surprised and wrote that they have never seen such a fish, others thought it to be an “interesting” creature.

“That’s just crazy. I have never seen something like this,” wrote a Facebook user. “My 5 year-old just said! “Woah! Alligator Gar! That’s my favourite fish!” Thanks for making his morning a little more exciting!” commented another. “I thought it’s a joke,” expressed a third. “This is so interesting,” wrote a fourth.

What would you do if you ever find a fish that looks like an alligator?

