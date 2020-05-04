Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him

it-s-viral

Updated: May 04, 2020 13:29 IST

Ratan Tata has once again taken on fake news by busting a news article falsely attributed to him. In a tweet posted last evening, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons shared an image of the article and denied saying or writing the quotes attributed to him. “I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me,” he wrote in his tweet.

The headline of the article, when translated from Hindi, reads “Ratan Tata’s message: 2020 is the year of survival, don’t worry about profit and loss”. It also shows a picture of Tata followed by the rest of the article.

Tata called out the piece for being fake and also shared a message in his tweet.

“I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources,” he wrote. “My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face,” he added.

Tata’s tweet has since collected over one lakh likes and more than 22,800 retweets - and counting.

Earlier, in April as well, Tata had denied another note attributed to him that spoke about the impact of coronavirus on the economy. The viral message also showed a picture of Tata. The industrialist not only denied the piece but also stated in his tweet that if he had to give a statement, he would do it through his official social media handles.