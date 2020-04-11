Ratan Tata didn’t write that viral message attributed to him, denies it on Twitter

it-s-viral

A viral post on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, written with a motivational tone, is being falsely attributed to industrialist Ratan Tata. Many have been sharing this false message and now Tata himself has denied saying or writing it.

The message, which also shows a picture of Tata and implies it was written by him, reads, “Experts are predicting huge down fall of economy due to the Corona. I do not know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts.”

The note lists several positive outcomes through the years including India’s ‘83 World Cup win and Arunima Sinha scaling Mount Everest among others.

Here’s a Twitter post of the entire message:

The message is being falsely attributed to Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata took to his official Twitter handle about two hours ago to debunk the false claim. In a post he clarified that he has neither said nor written the message. He added further that if he had to give a statement, it would be through his official social media handles.

“This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms,” he wrote and shared the image of the message. He added that he hopes people are safe and taking care of themselves.

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

He also shared the same message as his Instagram story and urged people to verify messages before circulating them online.

A screengrab from Ratan Tata’s Insta story.

A screenshot from Insta story shared by Ratan Tata.

The post was also shared on a blog post but without any attribution to Tata or anyone else.

Tata’s Twitter post prompted a wave of reactions and people had a lot to say. “WhatsApp university students project work!,” joked a Twitter user. “Thank you for clarifying, Sir,” thanked another. “A lot of people use your name to voice their own thoughts,” tweeted another. “Seen many people posting this as their WhatsApp status , will provide them this tweet,” wrote a third.

So, it’s clear that Ratan Tata didn’t write the message and his name is being falsely attributed to it.

