Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Is this viral poem on self-isolation written in 1869? Here’s the truth

The poem went viral with a false claim.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The poem is not written in 1869 but in 2020.
The poem is not written in 1869 but in 2020. (Screenshot)
         

“And people stayed at home,” this is how a viral poem that talks about self-isolation starts and is now being shared with a false claim that it was written back in 1869, then republished during the Spanish flu pandemic.

“This poem was first written in 1869 and then reprinted during 1919 Pandemic. So relevant in 2020 as well,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an image with the poem written on it. Several others have also shared the poem emphasizing the false claim that it was a timeless poem from 1869 and still has a lot to teach people.

A search on Google revealed a link of an interview by O, The Oprah Magazine and it identifies the poet as Kitty O’Meara, a former teacher, who penned the poem during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Author Deepak Chopra also took to Facebook and shared the poem. “Beautiful words attributed to ‘Kitty O’Meara’,” he wrote.

The poem first made its debut in O’Meara’s personal blog and soon went crazy viral. Eventually, people started sharing it with the false claim.

The poem has struck a chord with many due to its silver lining perspective and there’s a chance you’ll love it too. However, it wasn’t written back in 1869 and republished during the Spanish flu. That is a false.

