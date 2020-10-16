e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Redditor shares picture of polished car. Can you spot it at first glance?

Redditor shares picture of polished car. Can you spot it at first glance?

“I polished my car yesterday,” reads a portion of the caption of the post shared on Reddit.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post prompted people to share all sorts of comments (representational image).
The post prompted people to share all sorts of comments (representational image). (Screengrab)
         

If you have been around the Internet for long, chances are you have seen the illusion or puzzle posts which keep people busy. It won’t be wrong to point that there is an entertainment value attached to such posts. One may even say that solving these puzzles brings a certain kind of satisfaction to many. This image of a polished car, shared on Reddit, is the latest inclusion to that category. There’s a high possibility that the post will leave you intrigued and amused, all at the same time. You also may have to look twice (thrice or four times actually) to understand what is happening in the picture.

“I polished my car yesterday,” reads a portion of the caption of the post. Take a look at the image to see how quickly you can spot the car.

I polished my car today [OC] 2018 Accord 2.0T, tuned to hell/ 32 max psi with cold air intake from r/carporn

By now you must have located the vehicle and there is a chance that after doing so you can’t stop saying “wow.” Don’t worry you’re not alone. Many Redditors had the same reaction.

“For a second I thought something floated,” wrote a Redditor. “You made your car invisible. Good job,” said another. “What car?” joked a third. “Was looking for the car,” confessed a fourth. An individual just wrote one word to describe the scene captured in the image, “camouflage.”

How long did it take you to spot the car?

Also Read | How many colours can you see in this image? Yes, there’s more than one

tags
top news
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Remdesivir, HCQ have little or no effect in Covid-19 treatment: WHO
Hathras fallout: Yogi orders women help desk in each UP police station
Hathras fallout: Yogi orders women help desk in each UP police station
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In