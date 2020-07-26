e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Relax’: Anand Mahindra’s weekend advice sparks motivational Twitter thread

‘Relax’: Anand Mahindra’s weekend advice sparks motivational Twitter thread

Anand Mahindra’s tweet sparked a chatter and people started sharing equally, if not more, inspiring quotes on the comments section of the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 08:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra shared this image along with his tweet.
Anand Mahindra shared this image along with his tweet. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing some of the most interesting, and often inspiring, posts on his Twitter handle. The business tycoon uses his tweets to keep his Twitter followers engaged and a recent post of his involving a weekend advice is no different.

“A big thank you to the friend who shared this with me this morning. Perfect weekend advice for those of us in business, who believe things are under control or always try to bring them under control!” Mahindra wrote.

His tweet is complete with a sweet image with a caption written on it. The caption reads, “Relax, nothing is under control.”

Since being shared a day ago, the post quickly struck a chord with people and it’s clear from over 21,000 likes the tweet has amassed so far – and counting. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 2,300 retweets.

This motivational tweet also sparked a chatter and others started sharing equally, if not more, inspiring quotes on the comments section of the post.

Here’s what a Twitter user shared while agreeing with Mahindra:

“Such a cute smiling face! Also, we can never control someone or something. We only manage/influence certain situations or things. Hence, nothing is ever in our control,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Live life today and deal with tomorrow when it comes. We can’t control how our life begins or ends. We can only control how we live it,” expressed another.

Here’s what others tweeted:

“Wow. This is apt for the present situation that my colleagues and I are in. Thank you for this,” expressed a user of the micro-blogging site.

What do you think of Mahindra’s quote?

