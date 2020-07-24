e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka asks people to celebrate kids as heroes. Here’s why

Harsh Goenka asks people to celebrate kids as heroes. Here’s why

“Let’s celebrate our heroes, our kids,” tweeted Harsh Goenka.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Twitter shared all sorts of comments on Harsh Goenka’s post.
Twitter shared all sorts of comments on Harsh Goenka’s post. (Pixabay)
         

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has now shared a tweet which has struck a chord with people and chances are you may agree with him too. Goenka, in his latest post, has called kids “heroes” and asked people to celebrate them. What makes the post all the more wonderful is his reasoning behind the statement.

“We have locked our little ones at our homes. We owe them an apology for creating a world they didn’t deserve,” he tweeted. Then he added, “Give them a tighter hug, enjoy their pranks, read a story at night, add sparkle to their life. This pandemic shall pass.” He ended his tweet by writing, “Till then, let’s celebrate our heroes, our kids.”

Shared a day ago, the tweet has now gathered more than 3,200 likes and counting. It has also been retweeted over 450 times. People not only agreed with Goenka but also shared stories regarding their tiny tots.

“Very true. I have an 8-year-old...parents need to spend quality time with them. And with most of us working from home, we should be careful as to never let them feel they are second priority or an interruption in work,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, another user replied, “True. My 11-year-old complaints ‘she’s bored’ all the time. I feel for her. Really helpless and sad.”

“Well said Sir. The entire life cycle of my 5 years old daughter has changed. She is meeting her friends through video call, roof has become her new playground and laptop is her new classroom. Life has become so mechanical to her. Wish we get back our normal life soon,” shared a third.

Here’s what some other users of the micro-blogging site tweeted:

“Well said.... They are the true heroes,” wrote an individual expressing a notion that many showcased on the tweet’s comments section while agreeing with Goenka.

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

tags
top news
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
Team Ashok Gehlot claims 109 MLAs on its side, asks Guv to call assembly ASAP
At Rajasthan Guv’s house, ‘Ashok Gehlot zindabad’ slogans to make a point
At Rajasthan Guv’s house, ‘Ashok Gehlot zindabad’ slogans to make a point
WHO chief scientist sees no herd immunity yet
WHO chief scientist sees no herd immunity yet
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
IPL 2020 to kick off on September 19 in the UAE: Brijesh Patel
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In