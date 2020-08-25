e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Manav Kaul, Richa Chadha tweet about 'little free library'. Tweeple laud the idea

Manav Kaul, Richa Chadha tweet about ‘little free library’. Tweeple laud the idea

A picture of this tiny library will make you smile.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:29 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“LITTLE FREE LIBRARY outside my colony gate. Take a book - return a book,” wrote Manav Kaul in his tweet.
“LITTLE FREE LIBRARY outside my colony gate. Take a book - return a book,” wrote Manav Kaul in his tweet.(Twitter/@Manavkaul19)
         

If you’re someone who loves to read and often exchanges book with others, these tweets about a tiny library will bring a big smile to your face. Actors Manav Kaul and Richa Chadha have tweeted about this special free library in a neighbourhood where people can simply drop or pick up books when they’d like. The tweet has won praise from tweeple who have posted about what an excellent idea this is. Many want it to be tried in more places as well.

“LITTLE FREE LIBRARY outside my colony gate. Take a book - return a book,” wrote Manav Kaul in his tweet. “I feel every colony should have this little library,” he added. His tweet is complete with a picture of this tiny library. It shows a white cabinet shaped like a house. In its two shelves, you can see several books.

Sharing the tweet, Richa Chadha added how she’s donated several books to this library.

Both tweets have received a ton of love from tweeple who have appreciated the concept of such a library.

“Brilliant idea... I agree it should be everywhere,” commented an individual. “Wow, so good to see this initiative,” added another.

“It’s a great opportunity for book lovers,” shared a Twitter user. “So beautiful!” posted another.

What do you think about this little free library?

top news
