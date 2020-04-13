Sanitary worker contributes two months’ salary of Rs 17,000 to CMRF in Telangana

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:22 IST

The motivating tale of this teen, who is employed as a sanitation worker, teaches everyone that all it takes to do a good deed is one’s determination and desire. And, that is why he is a corona hero who has left people impressed and inspired, including IT minister of Telangana K T Rama Rao (KTR).

KTR took to Twitter to share that the teen, named Bontha Sai Kumar, contributed his salary for two months - amounting to Rs 17,000 - towards the Chief Minister’s relief fund (CMRF) in Telangana. KTR also wrote that Kumar is a very “active and socially conscious young man.”

My #CitizenHeroes today is a Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active & socially conscious young man



He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona 👏🙏#Respect pic.twitter.com/fhS06GiGgL — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 11, 2020

People flooded the post with appreciative comments. While some wrote that Kumar has a big heart, others thanked KTR for sharing the story.

“Great gesture,” wrote a Twitter user. “He is a great person with a big heart,” expressed another. “Proud of you Sai Anna. Thanks to KTR Sir for encouraging him,” tweeted a third. “Who can match this commitment?” questioned a fourth.

“Thanks for recognizing these people as #CitizenHeroes, and this is definitely encouraging others to do similar activities. Please call them to your office after this pandemic is over. As they are the ones who have donated when our society is in need,” wrote a fifth.

K T Rama Rao, often shares positive stories of people doing their bit in the fight against coronavirus under the hashtag #CitizenHeroes.

What do you think of Bontha Sai Kumar?

Also Read | Cooch Behar’s DM shares his source of inspiration, it’s his doctor sister