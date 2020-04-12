Cooch Behar’s DM shares his source of inspiration, it’s his doctor sister

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:30 IST

Doctors and other medical professionals are now the front line warriors keeping people safe in this war against the invisible enemy, coronavirus. Dealing with stress, exhaustion and risk of infection, these people are working beyond their capacity to tackle the deadliest outbreak in the world.

Story of such an inspiration was recently shared on Twitter by Cooch Behar’s District Magistrate (DM) Pawan Kadyan. It’s his sister Dr Kavita Kadyan who is doing her duty at the AIIMS Trauma Centre COVID-19 ICU, New Delhi.

“My Daily Motivation on the field comes from her,” Kadyan tweeted. He also added that he is absolutely proud of his sister. Alongside, he also shared two images of Dr Kadyan in her protective suit and gears.

My Daily Motivation on the field comes from her...



Feeling proud of my sister Dr. Kavita Kadyan doing her duty at the AIIMS Trauma Centre COVID ICU, New Delhi.#CoronaWarriors #Doctors #Motivation pic.twitter.com/FIbcF6xjH9 — Pawan Kadyan, DM Cooch Behar. @All: Stay Home (@PawanKadyan) April 10, 2020

National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), which serves as a Think Tank of the Government, also retweeted the DM’s post. “Dr. Kavita Kadyan & countless other healthcare professionals are ensuring we emerge victorious in our fight against COVID-19,” they tweeted.

Since being shared two days ago, the tweet has struck a right chord with many and it’s clear from the comments on the post.

“My gratitude,” expressed a Twitter user. “Salute to Real Brave Warrior against Global Pandemic Corona War,” wrote another. “God Bless her!! She is a hero,” tweeted a third. “Hat’s off to you,” commented a fourth. “We are all very proud of our medical personnel who are fighting this pandemic on the frontline,” wrote a fifth.

