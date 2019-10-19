School principal writes ‘official verification letter’ to Tooth Fairy. Here’s why

it-s-viral

A school principal is the Internet’s newest hero because of a letter he wrote to console a heartbroken kid. A first-grader at Gillett Elementary School in Wisconsin lost a tooth while playing during recess – and the thought of missing out on Tooth Fairy’s reward saddened the kid. Thanks to the school’s principal Curt Angeli sweet gesture, the day was saved.

Turns out, the principal took it upon himself to write a letter addressed to the Tooth Fairy – and made sure that the student didn’t find the truth behind the myth.

The letter was shared by Facebook user Jenna Carlson and soon it captured people’s attention. In the letter, addressed to Tooth Fairy, Angeli wrote that the kid indeed lost a tooth while at school.

“As a trained principal and hobby dentist, I can verify that there is definitely a gap in teeth that was not there this morning when he came in,” Angeli wrote. “Please accept this letter as official verification of a lost tooth and provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth,” he further added.

Angeli, quite cheekily, concluded the letter by writing, “PS: I am still waiting for the money for my wisdom teeth from 1987. Please remit as soon as possible.”

Since being shared, it received all sorts of comments from people. While many were busy prising the principal for walking the extra mile,others expressed that the incident made them happy.

“This is awesome,” wrote a Facebook user. “Above and beyond the duties of a principal,” commented another.

“Without him stepping in there would be a vast loss in this child’s life. I’m so glad this principle stepped in to vouch for him like this - you did a great job, letterhead and all. This is one of the most important letters you have written in your career!” wrote a third. “This story makes me happy,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of his gesture?

