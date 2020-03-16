e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Shashi Tharoor impressed by Iranian artist’s fun handwashing sketch. Watch

Shashi Tharoor impressed by Iranian artist’s fun handwashing sketch. Watch

Throughout the minute-long video, Danial Kheirkhah gives a demonstration of hand washing techniques as a classical tune plays on the background.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 16, 2020 19:06 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah as he gives a informative yet entertaining tutorial about washing hands.
The clip shows Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah as he gives a informative yet entertaining tutorial about washing hands.(Twitter)
         
Highlights
  • The Internet is brimming with fun videos to showcase the proper way to wash hands
  • , Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared an amusing video on Twitter
  • The clip shows Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah doing an entertaining tutorial about washing hands

With the increasing cases of novel coronavirus, doctors are repeatedly asking people to wash their hands and maintain hygiene. The Internet is brimming with fun videos to showcase the proper way to wash hands. Adding to the array of instructive videos, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share an amusing video of a mime artist who gave a tutorial on how to wash hands properly.

The clip shows Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah as he gives a informative yet entertaining tutorial about washing hands. Throughout the minute-long video, Kheirkhah gives a demonstration of hand washing techniques as a classical tune plays on the background. He starts by washing his hands furiously, covering every nook and corner of the fingers and showing thumbs up after the process. The clip ends in a hilarious tone as Kheirkhah mimics a sneeze and is forced to repeat the entire hand washing process all over again.

“Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah uses a creative way to instruct people how to wash their hands amid Coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak,” reads Tharoor’s caption.

Posted on March 15, the clip was viewed more than 46,000 times and has garnered over 4,000 likes and tons of impressed comments from netizens.

What do you think of this artist’s amusing act?

tags
top news
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
India not immune to covid-19 pandemic, growth to be impacted: RBI Governor
India not immune to covid-19 pandemic, growth to be impacted: RBI Governor
Covid-19 LIVE: India bars travellers from EU, UK and Turkey
Covid-19 LIVE: India bars travellers from EU, UK and Turkey
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Moto Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: The battle of foldable phones
Moto Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: The battle of foldable phones
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news