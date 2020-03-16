Shashi Tharoor impressed by Iranian artist’s fun handwashing sketch. Watch

it-s-viral

With the increasing cases of novel coronavirus, doctors are repeatedly asking people to wash their hands and maintain hygiene. The Internet is brimming with fun videos to showcase the proper way to wash hands. Adding to the array of instructive videos, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share an amusing video of a mime artist who gave a tutorial on how to wash hands properly.

The clip shows Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah as he gives a informative yet entertaining tutorial about washing hands. Throughout the minute-long video, Kheirkhah gives a demonstration of hand washing techniques as a classical tune plays on the background. He starts by washing his hands furiously, covering every nook and corner of the fingers and showing thumbs up after the process. The clip ends in a hilarious tone as Kheirkhah mimics a sneeze and is forced to repeat the entire hand washing process all over again.

“Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah uses a creative way to instruct people how to wash their hands amid Coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak,” reads Tharoor’s caption.

Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah uses a creative way to instruct people how to wash their hands amid Coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak. #Corona के पीछे हाथ धो कर पड़ जाइए, और हाँ हाथ ऐसे धोने हैं pic.twitter.com/lo6uzFAZoR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 15, 2020

Posted on March 15, the clip was viewed more than 46,000 times and has garnered over 4,000 likes and tons of impressed comments from netizens.

It's very effective, though. 😅

Most people wash their hands in a rather superficial manner and are only becoming aware of the vast surface area of our hands this month :) — Mark Press (@Stuffedparatha) March 15, 2020

Most melodious symphonic way nt only spreading awareness abt handwashing n it's importance to fight deadly Corona....bt making us remind of Chalie Chaplin on a lighter note.....to ease d Corona scare as well.👍 — sunita (@sunita39424199) March 15, 2020

Beautiful act — Ravi Roshan (@RaviRos10167248) March 15, 2020

