Shop owner replaces ceiling tiles with glass panels for cats. See pics

Shop owner replaces ceiling tiles with glass panels for cats. See pics

“This store under CCTV surveillance (cat ceiling top view)” joked a Redditor.

Oct 30, 2020
The image shows two cats looking down through a glass panel on ceiling. (Twitter/@SCMcrocodile)
         

If you’re a cat parent, then you’re no alien to the fact that often you have to make changes in your own lifestyle to ensure comfort of your furry babies. That is exactly what this shop owner did and now a tweet about the changes this individual made for their cats is going all kinds of viral online.

Shared by Twitter @SCMcrocodile, the original post is in Japanese. Loosely translated, it informs that the original poster’s friend replaced ceiling tiles in their shop with glass panels for their kitty babies. The post is complete with several images of how that is working out.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 1.9 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. The post was also shared on Reddit and on that platform it received nearly 1.4 lakh upvotes.

Additionally, it has also amassed tons of comments. From hilarious to praiseful, people ventured several avenues to express their reactions.

“This store under CCTV surveillance (cat ceiling top view)” joked a Redditor. “Constant cat television,” said another. “Ceiling cat 2.0 and 3.0,” joined in a third. “Ceiling cat is watching you merchant,” commented a fourth.

There were many who were reminded of a meme called “ceiling cat” that went crazy viral in the 2006. It was an edited image of a cat peeping through a hole in a ceiling. Just like this individual who wrote, “CEILING CAT IS BACK!”

What do you think of the cat and glass ceiling story?

