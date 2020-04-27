e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Sixty Indian doctors dancing to Pharrell Williams’ Happy song is the best thing on the internet

Sixty Indian doctors dancing to Pharrell Williams’ Happy song is the best thing on the internet

The doctors are calling it ‘Song of Hope’ and it has been made to raise awareness towards mental health during these testing times.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In the 4 minutes 32 seconds video, the doctors are seen dancing to the beat of Pharrell Williams’ sensational song Happy. 
In the 4 minutes 32 seconds video, the doctors are seen dancing to the beat of Pharrell Williams’ sensational song Happy. 
         

During these uncertain times, this dancing video of sixty Indian doctors will surely perk up your mood.  These doctors are our Covid-19 heroes, who are at the forefront fighting this battle of Coronavirus pandemic with us. 

In the 4 minutes 32 seconds video, the doctors are seen dancing to the beat of singer Pharrell Williams’ sensational song Happy. 

A video shared by The Ministry of Memories on Instagram wrote that this is an effort to bring some sunshine and raise awareness towards mental health.  These young doctors from various cities of India including Bangalore, Pune, Surat, Nagpur, Agra, Indore, Kochi, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Prayagraj are showing us some serious moves.

The video has been conceptualised by Dr Pooja Nadkarni Singh, Dr Sheetal Sawankar and Dr Unnati Mamtora. And they are calling it the ‘Song Of Hope’. 

The video has now become an anthem is being widely shared on social media with people lauding these doctors’ dancing skills.

Check out the video here.

 

top news
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
‘People with Covid-19 shouldn’t be seen as criminals’: PM Modi tells chief ministers
‘People with Covid-19 shouldn’t be seen as criminals’: PM Modi tells chief ministers
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
This Chinese look-alike of Tata Nexon electric costs less than Rs 8 lakh
This Chinese look-alike of Tata Nexon electric costs less than Rs 8 lakh
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Bored? Here are the top Netflix hacks that you need to try out
Bored? Here are the top Netflix hacks that you need to try out
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news