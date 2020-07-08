e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Sloth bear spotted climbing a tree in Srikakulam district

Sloth bear spotted climbing a tree in Srikakulam district

Last month a sloth bear got trapped in a cage set up by locals in Erramukkam village, in Sompeta Mandal of Srikakulam distric

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 08, 2020 09:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
The image shows the sloth bear.
The image shows the sloth bear.(ANI)
         

A sloth bear was found climbing a tree near Onkuluru village in Vajrapu Kotturu Mandal, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Srikakulam District Forest Officer Sandeep Krupakar Gundala told ANI, “The forest area nearby is a natural habitat for the bears and sometimes, the bears come nearby the villages.”

Gundala said, “There is a casuarina plantation, which is a shelterbelt plantation near the sea coast of Bay of Bengal.”

“It is not rare that a bear came near the village area,” he added.

Last month a sloth bear got trapped in a cage set up by locals in Erramukkam village, in Sompeta Mandal of Srikakulam district, which was later handed over to the officials of the forest department.

Locals suffering from the bear menace had set up a cage in the area, in which the animal got trapped.

tags
top news
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
Waqar Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Waqar Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In