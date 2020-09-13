‘Smiling’ shark to ‘dancing’ bird, these funny wildlife pictures will brighten up your day
Photographers from all over the world submitted their entires for Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2020 13:47 IST
Ever seen a shark ‘smiling’? Or a bird ‘dancing’ with happiness? Well, the official Instagram profile of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards gives you all that and more. Submitted by keen-eyed photographers from all over the world, these images capture different inhabitants of the wild world in varied funny positions. There is a possibility that some or all of these images will make you laugh out loud.
Just like this “absolutely brilliant and joyous” image which shows a ‘smiling’ multi-hued European Parrotfish captured at the Canary Islands, Spain.
We've been a little quiet recently, but In no particular order... enjoy the 44 finalist images from the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Absolutely brilliant, joyous, seize the day and enjoy image from Arthur Telle Thiemann. What is it? A European Parrotfish Photographed where? The Canary Islands, Spain. #comedywildlife #funnyanimals @bornfreefoundation @affinitybyserif @alexwalkerserian @kmhumble @amazinginternet @nikoneurope
This is not the only picture of a smiling fish which can tickle your funny bone. Check out this other image which is equally, if not more, entertaining:
Happy smiling Lemon Shark. Why? Because he is entered in the competition and there are only 5 DAYS TO GO!!!! Credit: Huai Su / Taiwan @bornfreefoundation @nikoneurope @alexwalkerserian @affinitybyserif @kmhumble @sullamphoto @pj_hicks @rickygervais #comedywildlife #lemonshark #funnyanimals #conservation
Here is another post which captures different “brown bears, clearly with a strong sense of timing.”
Each year we get wonderful entries across many many species. Today, we want to showcase some of the brown bears, clearly with a strong sense of timing... . Stick with us, more species coming soon! . Photo Credits in oder of appearance: Ahmed Abu Ganem, Bill Campbell, Daisy Gilardini, Dan King, Dawn Wilson, Jorge Alvarez . @affinitybyserif @spectrumlab @alexwalkerserian @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope #bears #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #brownbear #makeuslaugh .
There are many who like to groove and twirl to showcase their happiness. Is this bird doing the same?
CAPTION COMPETITION TIME!! While we busy ourselves with judging the sensational entries we wanted to give prizes away before the prize day! Why? Because. The best caption wins a SIGNED 20in x 30in print of last years winning image by @andysarahskinner_wildlifephoto. . All you need to do is visit our Facebook page and enter your captions there!. . Here’s the link: www.facebook.com/comedywildlifephotoawards/ . . Good luck!! . Photo credits: Gary Baird Portfolio entry for 2020
One of the entries also captures something exceptionally funny – a ‘very rude’ turtle:
Sometimes you wonder whether wildlife just wants to send us a message... one of the 44 finalists for the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. @_markfitz . Photo Credit: Mark Fitzpatrick . @affinitybyserif @spectrumlab @alexwalkerserian @bornfreefoundation @rickygervais @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope @amazinginternet @sullamphoto @pj_hicks #turtle #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #underwater #makeuslaugh #rude .
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is conducted each year and invites people to submit funny pictures of the wild animals, birds or sea creatures. Started by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the images are sent by both passionate conservationists and professional photographers, reports the BBC.
All these images are a delight to the eyes and present light-hearted relief, which is a need especially in the current times. So, sit back and enjoy some more of such images which will induce giggles.
“One moment the humans are all gone, the next minute they all come out in masks,” shared with this caption, this picture is hilarious:
Gordon Bennett! One moment the humans are all gone, the next minute they all come out in masks... (said the Water Vole too loudly).. Photo Credit: Ian Wilson Animal: Water Vole / Derbyshire @affinitybyserif @bornfreefoundation @spectrumlab @thinktankphoto @kmhumble @alexwalkerserian #WaterVole #derbyshire #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #whoathere
A great cricket player in making?
As England take on the West Indies, this little chap shows both teams his full commitment to the cause... . Photo Credit: Annelie Henn . Animal / Location: European Red Squirrel / Germany. . @affinitybyserif @thinktankphoto @bornfreefoundation @nikonuknordic @kmhumble @rickygervais @alexwalkerserian @sullamphoto @pj_hicks . #englandcricket #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #squirrel #widereceiver #bbccricket
I have the power!
ONLY 2 DAYS TO GO!! Celebrate early and enter today!! Credit: @ramesh_letchmanan Ramesh_Letchmanan @bornfreefoundation @nikoneurope @alexwalkerserian @affinitybyserif @kmhumble @sullamphoto @pj_hicks @rickygervais #comedywildlife #snowmonkey #funnyanimals #conservation #cwpa #macaque #photocompetition
The lesser practiced game of hide and see… err… seek!
The lesser practised game of Hide and See. Credit: @timhearnwildlife Animal: Azure Damselfly. #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #damselfly @affinitybyserif @bornfreefoundation #azuredamsel @kmhumble @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope @alexwalkerserian @pj_hicks @sullamphoto #hideandseek #beseennotheard
The competition is not only about presenting people with moments of much-needed laughter. It also aims at spreading awareness about the importance and necessity of conserving wildlife.
So, keeping that in mind here are some more chuckle-worthy entries:
Stay away please!
‘Take a step back my friend... that ain’t 1.5 metres’. Credit: Petr Sochman. #roseringedparakeet #kaudullanationalpark #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #parakeets @affinitybyserif @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope @alexwalkerserian @pj_hicks @sullamphoto #talktothehand #socialdistancing
Peekaboo?!
Somebody say I can come out? You sure about that?? Photo Credit: Keith Wallach @keithw3 Location / Animal: Oregon, USA / Western Screech Owlet @bornfreefoundation @kmhumble @rickygervais @alexwalkerserian @nikoneurope @sullamphoto @pj_hicks #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #owlet #hideandseek
Amid the many images, a video of a sweet and naughty baby elephant also made its way online. Take a look:
Here are some more posts for you to enjoy!
We've had a lot of queries about what animals are allowed in this competition. The only rule is they must be wild. From the biggest beast to the smallest insect! Any image of any wild animal can win the amazing first prize of a week on safari with @alexwalkerserian . Good luck everyone, more entries to follow! @nikoneurope @affinitybyserif @bornfreefoundation @thinktankphoto Thank you to Huo JH and Vicki Jauron for these entries
Global news remains in the doldrums ... but we are here to raise your spirits and nothing else. Enjoy. Laugh. Spread the joy (online, not face to face). @alexwalkerserian @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope @spectrumlab @amazinginternet @sullamphoto @pj_hicks #cwpa2020 #comedywildlife #funnyanimals @bornfreefoundation
The finalists of the competition are already selected and the winners will be announced on October 22 through an online ceremony.
Which of these images made you laugh the most?