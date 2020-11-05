e-paper
Smriti Irani shares interesting Insta story about Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry

Smriti Irani shares interesting Insta story about Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry

“#Things you find on insta,” she wrote while sharing a picture detaining an incident which took place between Justin Trudeau and Matthew Perry.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:53 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Smriti Irani shared the story with the title “Karma”.
Smriti Irani shared the story with the title "Karma". (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
         

Smriti Irani has not let coronavirus dampen her spirits. The union minster, on October 28, announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She followed the tweet with hilarious post - a meme on falling ill - on Instagram and won a ton of praise. Irani has since been sharing several interesting and quirky posts as her Instagram Stories and her latest is no different. Taking to the photo and video sharing site, she shared posts detailing a connection between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Matthew Perry.

“#Things you find on insta,” she wrote while sharing a picture that details how Perry and his friend once beat up a classmate. This kid was Trudeau.

She followed this up with another Insta story on the duo. Titled, “Karma” she posted an old Twitter conversation between Trudeau and Perry which took place back in 2017.

“I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible,” Perry told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel while appearing on his show years ago. Following which, Trudeau shared a witty post tagging Perry and the actor replied in an equally funny way.

Here’s what Irani shared on her Insta story:

Smriti Irani shared this as her Insta story.
Smriti Irani shared this as her Insta story. ( Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial )
The image shows an Insta story shared by Smriti Irani.
The image shows an Insta story shared by Smriti Irani. ( Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial )

Did you already know about this interesting relationship between Trudeau and Perry? Or did it come as a surprise?

tags
