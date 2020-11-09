‘So pure’: Chimpanzee’s caring gesture for tiger cub leaves netizens misty-eyed

it-s-viral

Videos showing animals from different species taking care of each other are always special to watch. Adding to that is this Instagram clip featuring a chimpanzee and a white tiger cub. After watching the video, you may find yourself smiling with pure joy.

Shared by Moksha Bybee of the Netflix series Tiger King fame, the clip shows a chimp holding a white tiger cub in a pool. As the video goes on, a chimpanzee hands the cub to Bybee and guides her to a shallow area of the pool.

Captions on the video read, “He was worried about the tiger… he gave him to me & guided us to safety.”

Check out the adorable video:

Posted on November 7, the clip has garnered over 98,000 views along with 25,600 likes. People couldn’t stop appreciating the chimpanzee’s caring nature. Many also expressed that the video made their heart melt. Others dropped heart emojis for the cute video.

“Oh my heart! This is so pure,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m melting,” commented another. “This is so adorable! He cares so much for the baby tiger,” said a third.

