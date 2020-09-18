e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Special blood bank for dogs established in Ludhiana, Punjab

Special blood bank for dogs established in Ludhiana, Punjab

The blood bank has been set up after getting approval from the Department of Biotechnology to improve the survival chances of dogs.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2020 08:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Ludhiana
The image shows a dog being treated.
The image shows a dog being treated. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A special blood bank has been established for dogs at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) in Ludhiana. This is the first blood bank for dogs in north India.

The blood bank has been set up after getting approval from the Department of Biotechnology to improve the survival chances of dogs.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Shukriti Sharma of GADVASU, said, “We handle at least 25,000 cases every year. Of which, 500-600 cases have low haemoglobin (protein) level in dogs.

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the facility and some of its patients:

“In one of the cases here, the blood level dropped down to three grams. We had to transfuse blood and the level rose to seven grams,” Sharma explained.

The doctor said, “A total of 25 different states had applied for the approval of blood bank for dogs. To this, the Department of Biotechnology has approved the establishment of only two blood banks, one in Chennai and the other here in Punjab.”

This is the first blood bank for dogs in north India, he added.

Sharma remarked, “Earlier, the blood of one dog was donated to the other. But with this blood bank facility, we separate the donated blood in three parts -- Red Blood Cells (RBCs), plasma and platelets.”

He further said the institute has conducted 125 blood transfusions in dogs till now.

tags
top news
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In