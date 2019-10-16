Stranger uses online money transfer to track down owner of lost wallet. Impresses Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:49 IST

In an incident that may evoke a feel-good emotion in many, a stranger went beyond and above to track down the owner of a lost wallet and return it to him.

Shared by Twitter user Tim Cameron on October 14, the incident has now created quite a stir among people.

“I just lost my wallet on the way home from work,” Cameron tweeted. “I didn’t have much identifying info in there so a good samaritan got in touch with me via my... bank account. 4x transfers of £0.01 each with a reference up to 18 characters,” he added. Along with the tweet, he also shared a screenshot of the transfers made by the stranger.

A close looks shows that in reference section of all the transactions the stranger added a few words. Put together, the words formed the line, “Hi, I found your wallet in the road.” Then a phone number was added followed by the words, “text or call.”

I just lost my wallet on the way home from work. I didn't have much identifying info in there so a good Samaritan got in touch with my via my... bank account 🤯



4x transfers of £0.01 each with a reference up to 18 chars pic.twitter.com/RVK8I1ZctQ — Tim Cameron (@Timcammm) October 14, 2019

People were simply blown over by the stranger’s gesture and it’s clear from the comments they dropped on the post.

Clever ! — Ben Kelly (@TheScepticIsle) October 14, 2019

What an absolute legend, this restores faith that there are still genuine decent people out there, I was starting to give up on it but this is awesome to see :D not everyone is untrustworthy self-serving scum yay :D — James Dartnell (@j4ddie) October 14, 2019

My Dad found a Kindle.

No way to see owner's email.

Amazon support no help.

Owner had another device in her a/c.

He renamed the found device "Call XXX", and moved to "last position" of the book she was reading.

She saw prompt, "Would you like to resume from…?"

She called him ✅ — Mark Moriarty 🎙️🎧 🇮🇪 #podcasting #audiobooks (@MbyM) October 14, 2019

Oh my! Such a happy ending 🙂❤️ — Lizard Bravenak Dane Weeks Harris Lawless 🦎 (@LizWill99) October 15, 2019

The good samaritan who contacted Cameron is Simon Byford, 30, reports Metro. Cameron rang Byford on the given number and got back his wallet. After getting the transfers, Cameron furthered shared the news using a funny GIF of himself:

Me the last two hours:

And no, I haven’t repaid Simon yet but I did buy him a bottle of red. pic.twitter.com/mTx8LMuOCU — Tim Cameron (@Timcammm) October 14, 2019

“I thought ‘damn, this is going to be a lot of work to sort out.’ It had my UK Biometric Residence Permit and all my bank cards. I didn’t have much identifying info in there so a good Samaritan got in touch with me via my bank account. I thought Simon was a bloody legend. He’s the nicest bloke ever – it’s not surprising he went above and beyond to get it back to me.’ Cameron told Metro.

“When he got in touch I just felt surprise and delight. I was expecting him to eventually but it all happened quite quickly,” Byford told Metro.

What do you think of this stranger’s gesture?

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 16:49 IST