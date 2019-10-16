e-paper
Stranger uses online money transfer to track down owner of lost wallet. Impresses Twitter

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People were simply blown over by the stranger’s gesture.
People were simply blown over by the stranger's gesture.
         

In an incident that may evoke a feel-good emotion in many, a stranger went beyond and above to track down the owner of a lost wallet and return it to him.

Shared by Twitter user Tim Cameron on October 14, the incident has now created quite a stir among people.

“I just lost my wallet on the way home from work,” Cameron tweeted. “I didn’t have much identifying info in there so a good samaritan got in touch with me via my... bank account. 4x transfers of £0.01 each with a reference up to 18 characters,” he added. Along with the tweet, he also shared a screenshot of the transfers made by the stranger.

A close looks shows that in reference section of all the transactions the stranger added a few words. Put together, the words formed the line, “Hi, I found your wallet in the road.” Then a phone number was added followed by the words, “text or call.”

People were simply blown over by the stranger’s gesture and it’s clear from the comments they dropped on the post.

The good samaritan who contacted Cameron is Simon Byford, 30, reports Metro. Cameron rang Byford on the given number and got back his wallet. After getting the transfers, Cameron furthered shared the news using a funny GIF of himself:

“I thought ‘damn, this is going to be a lot of work to sort out.’ It had my UK Biometric Residence Permit and all my bank cards. I didn’t have much identifying info in there so a good Samaritan got in touch with me via my bank account. I thought Simon was a bloody legend. He’s the nicest bloke ever – it’s not surprising he went above and beyond to get it back to me.’ Cameron told Metro.

“When he got in touch I just felt surprise and delight. I was expecting him to eventually but it all happened quite quickly,” Byford told Metro.

What do you think of this stranger’s gesture?

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 16:49 IST

