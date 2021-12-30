e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Super Man or Iron Man? Flying human-like figure spotted over California coast, netizens have mixed reactions

Super Man or Iron Man? Flying human-like figure spotted over California coast, netizens have mixed reactions

The clip shows a human-like figure zooming over the sea with the Catalina island visible in the background.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:30 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the human-like figure over the California coast.
The image shows the human-like figure over the California coast.(Instagram/@slingpilotacademy)
         

In a bizarre incident over the coast of California, a flying human-figure was captured on camera. You may have seen such stuff in science-fiction movies or a classic superhero action film, but you will be thoroughly surprised at the unexpected object zooming across the sea. Shared on Instagram, the video has been captured by a flight instructor of the Sling Pilot Academy. The clip has grabbed the attention of netizens and sparked mixed reactions.

The clip shows a human-like figure zooming over the sea with the Catalina island visible in the background. The sight was captured by the instructor while flying at approximately 3,000 feet above the ground, near Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles. “The video appears to show a jet pack, but it could also be a drone or some other object. If it is a ‘guy in a jet pack’ then it remains to be seen whether it is a legal test flight,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video.

A similar kind of incident had taken place previously as a ‘jet pack guy’ was spotted over Los Angeles airport. The incident has been reported to the FBI and the Federal Aviation Authority, reports DailyMail.

Take a look at the strange video:

Shared on December 23, the clip has garnered over 3.1 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. While some were astonished at the clip, others asked several questions regarding the video. Many also enquired whether the object was simply a drone.

“I wouldn’t have been able to resist chasing him,” said an Instagram user. One individual joked that it was probably Santa Claus using some new technology. “It’s the big guy. He just finally did some upgrades,” read the comment.

“It could be Bigfoot with a jet pack,” commented another. “We all know that’s Elon Musk,” declared a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags
top news
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In