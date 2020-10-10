Surfer has a close encounter with a shark, gets alerted by a drone. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:23 IST

Picture this, you’re lying on a surfboard in the middle of the ocean. Suddenly, you hear splashing around you but cannot spot its cause. Then, a drone, hovering in the sky, announces that there is a shark swimming by close to you. Does that scene sound intriguing? This isn’t actually the plot of a new shark movie but something that happened to a surfer named Matt Wilkinson. The recording, showing the surfer’s close encounter with a shark, has left many surprised - and some scared. The clip will probably have you on the edge of your seat for its entire duration. But thankfully, all’s well that ends well, and neither the shark nor the surfer were harmed in this encounter.

This video was shared on Surf Life Saving NSW’s (New South Wales) official Facebook page. The caption shared alongside the clip details what it shows. It reads, “World championship tour World Surf League surfer Matt Wilkinson has had a close encounter with a shark while surfing at Sharpes Beach at Ballina today. The welcome arrival of a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) overhead alerted Matt via a warning over the speaker, at the same time a 1.5m shark surfaced just behind him”.

“The amazing vision captured by the UAV, operated by Surf Life Saving NSW on behalf of the NSW Department of Primary Industries, stunned the operator with the speed at which the shark appeared on his screen during a routine surveillance flight,” further states the text.

Check out the incident:

Since being shared on Facebook on October 6, the clip has captured netizens’ attention. The post currently has nearly 200 shares and almost 100 comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the post. One person said, “Oh wow that was way too close. Glad the drone was up in the sky watching over”.

Another individual wrote, “Lucky man. It’s good that everything finished well”. “Wow! Very lucky man,” read one comment under the post.

