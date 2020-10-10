e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Surfer has a close encounter with a shark, gets alerted by a drone. Watch

Surfer has a close encounter with a shark, gets alerted by a drone. Watch

The video shows World Surf League surfer Matt Wilkinson.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:23 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a shark and surfer Matt Wilkinson.
The image shows a shark and surfer Matt Wilkinson.(Facebook/@surflifesavingnsw)
         

Picture this, you’re lying on a surfboard in the middle of the ocean. Suddenly, you hear splashing around you but cannot spot its cause. Then, a drone, hovering in the sky, announces that there is a shark swimming by close to you. Does that scene sound intriguing? This isn’t actually the plot of a new shark movie but something that happened to a surfer named Matt Wilkinson. The recording, showing the surfer’s close encounter with a shark, has left many surprised - and some scared. The clip will probably have you on the edge of your seat for its entire duration. But thankfully, all’s well that ends well, and neither the shark nor the surfer were harmed in this encounter.

This video was shared on Surf Life Saving NSW’s (New South Wales) official Facebook page. The caption shared alongside the clip details what it shows. It reads, “World championship tour World Surf League surfer Matt Wilkinson has had a close encounter with a shark while surfing at Sharpes Beach at Ballina today. The welcome arrival of a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) overhead alerted Matt via a warning over the speaker, at the same time a 1.5m shark surfaced just behind him”.

“The amazing vision captured by the UAV, operated by Surf Life Saving NSW on behalf of the NSW Department of Primary Industries, stunned the operator with the speed at which the shark appeared on his screen during a routine surveillance flight,” further states the text.

Check out the incident:

Since being shared on Facebook on October 6, the clip has captured netizens’ attention. The post currently has nearly 200 shares and almost 100 comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the post. One person said, “Oh wow that was way too close. Glad the drone was up in the sky watching over”.

Another individual wrote, “Lucky man. It’s good that everything finished well”. “Wow! Very lucky man,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

tags
top news
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR opt to bat, no Chris Gayle in KXIP
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR opt to bat, no Chris Gayle in KXIP
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance: US NSA
Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance: US NSA
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In