Tales about nicest things done by strangers will leave you emotional

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 14:51 IST

Have you ever experienced a situation where a random act from a stranger, even a seemingly unassuming one, has filled your heart with warmth and left you with a huge smile on your face? If so, then these wholesome stories of interactions with strangers, shared on a Twitter thread, may remind you of those sweet memories.. Even if you haven’t, let these tales be your first.

“What’s the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you?,” asked journalist Peter Griffin on Twitter. People responded to the question and how! They filled the thread with stories that are heartening and some or all of them may leave you emotional. After reading some, you may even shed happy tears. However, before reading the tales, take a look at the main tweet.

What's the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you? — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) September 16, 2020

Since being shared, the post has received nearly 550 likes and more than 140 retweets. It also received several comments from people.

The first few tweets in the thread are by the original poster. In the post, he recalled various stories, from strangers helping him in a train to returning his lost bag filled with expensive books.

Another. Travelling unreserved in Andhra. Had suitcase. Was at door, almost falling out, with nothing to hold on to. Someone also took in my suitcase. (Several people then stood on it, but never mind, whose gonna hold a bag up.) Several hands held in me until the next station. — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) September 16, 2020

.. He said: It's my duty to make sure you go back to your home with good memories of Jaipur. Finally accepted the cost of what would have been his fare back to the hotel. — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) September 16, 2020

(After much persuasion, agreed to take the equivalent of fare to a nearby garage and back.) — Peter Griffin (@zigzackly) September 17, 2020

Here are some of the stories shared by twitter users:

So many...

Scooty broke down on DND Noida on a rainy night. Dragged it for a km or so. Man came - used his lunchbox to siphon some petrol into my tank - gave me some water to drink - drove away after making sure that my scooty started working. — Aparna Mudi (@AparnaMudi) September 17, 2020

Bombay: it had just poured. I had an interview, so was dressed in white. There was a puddle as wide as the road.. couldn’t have jumped over it or walked around it. I stood staring at the puddle. An auto pulled over and he drove me across the puddle. — Arundhati Ramanathan (@tam_arund) September 17, 2020

They took me along to their relative’s place. From there the mother and son dropped me to my relative’s place (where my family had been taken after being rescued), on the other end of town by walking, rowing a boat through inundated areas and then taking a bus 2/2 — Tabeer Riyaz (@Tabeer) September 17, 2020

He refused any reward, accepted only the fare for the return distance, I was getting married in 3 weeks time and we invited him. He came with his family and even got me a gift. His honesty and kindness I will remember for life. (2/2) — Minal (@Granger_Gab) September 17, 2020

Many showcased their emotions while reacting to the tales shared by the original poster and other users of the micro-blogging site. Here’s what they wrote.

That is so lovely. I’m trying hard to believe that there are far more good people in the world than bad. — Christine Parker (@Chrisbirdlady) September 18, 2020

Which story touched your heart the most? Or did you enjoy each of them equally?

