Home / It's Viral / Tales about nicest things done by strangers will leave you emotional

Tales about nicest things done by strangers will leave you emotional

“What’s the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you?,” a post shared on Twitter asked.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 19, 2020 14:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The stores will leave you with a warm feeling.
The stores will leave you with a warm feeling. (Twitter)
         

Have you ever experienced a situation where a random act from a stranger, even a seemingly unassuming one, has filled your heart with warmth and left you with a huge smile on your face? If so, then these wholesome stories of interactions with strangers, shared on a Twitter thread, may remind you of those sweet memories.. Even if you haven’t, let these tales be your first.

“What’s the nicest thing an absolute stranger has done for or to you?,” asked journalist Peter Griffin on Twitter. People responded to the question and how! They filled the thread with stories that are heartening and some or all of them may leave you emotional. After reading some, you may even shed happy tears. However, before reading the tales, take a look at the main tweet.

Since being shared, the post has received nearly 550 likes and more than 140 retweets. It also received several comments from people.

The first few tweets in the thread are by the original poster. In the post, he recalled various stories, from strangers helping him in a train to returning his lost bag filled with expensive books.

Here are some of the stories shared by twitter users:

Many showcased their emotions while reacting to the tales shared by the original poster and other users of the micro-blogging site. Here’s what they wrote.

Which story touched your heart the most? Or did you enjoy each of them equally?

Also Read | People share wholesome experiences they’ve had with strangers. This thread is a must-read

