‘The #JaanLeLoMeri look,’ writes Smriti Irani while sharing this selfie. Working moms may relate

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 21:40 IST

Many working moms may relate to this Instagram post shared by Smriti Irani on December 22. The share, which comprises a selfie with a witty caption (in true Irani-fashion), showcases the Union Minister’s ‘jaan le lo meri’ look and highlights the struggles of raising a kid(s) whilst simultaneously working. Funny and heartfelt, the post may leave you feeling a bunch of emotions.

“The #jaanlelomeri look - when you balance #onthegoonlinemeetings with battle cries of ‘mummmmaaaa...’. Note:- the nose crinkles in a special way. #workingmoms,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The image shows Irani looking directly into the camera while donning a red bindi and shawl. Though part of her face is covered with a mask, the ‘crinkled nose’ conveys a lot about how the Union Minister may be feeling.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 24,000 likes here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Especially when the online classes are going on,” relating to Irani’s situation.

Another individual wrote, “Very very nice”. “You have spoken for all the working moms! Proud of all of us! Kudos! Love the crinkled nose!” read one comment under Smriti Irani’s Instagram post.

Another netizen stated, “So relatable”. Some left clapping hand emojis while many celebrated working moms for balancing everything in the comments section of the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

