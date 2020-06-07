e-paper
Home / It's Viral / These grandparents dancing in matching outfits after being challenged by their grandkids are the sweetest

These grandparents dancing in matching outfits after being challenged by their grandkids are the sweetest

This couple is #GrandparentsGoals

Jun 07, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The couple in matching outfits as they take up popular dance challenges.
The couple in matching outfits as they take up popular dance challenges. (TikTok/@granmacca)
         

Crown this couple grandma and grandpa of the year already - they’re winning so many hearts online thanks to their adorable videos. You wouldn’t love them just because they’re adoring grandparents but also because they’re awesome entertainers.

The couple, Lin, 71, and Roger McAllister, 73, started a TikTok account after being challenged by their granddaughters, Olivia and Paige, to start one, reports Insider.

Now the couple is seen wearing matching outfits as they take up popular dance challenges on the video sharing platform.

Their first video posted on April 30 has collected over 14 million views and counting. It shows them acing the steps to a popular original sound by Zack Quilici.

@granmacca

♬ original sound - zackquilici

Since sharing this video, the couple has posted four more videos, all of which show them matching each other step for step and of course their outfits. Here’s their most recent upload shared on May 28 shows them purple clothes.

@granmacca

Challenge number 5 from our grandkids.

♬ original sound - nicoletrimmerr

All their videos are winning them tremendous love from people.

“My grandparents would never - this is so adorable! And they are matching,” comments an individual. “Grandparent goals! Sooo adorable! Thank you for the entertainment,” posts another, “Killing it! I need those moves in my life,” writes a third. “Y’ll are my new favourite! Coolest grandparents ever!” adds a fourth.

What do you think of these cool grandparents?

Also Read | Dad’s hilarious review about daughter’s pretend-restaurant is viral for the best reason

