They thought it's the sound of thunderstorm, turned out to be a snoring horse. Watch

They thought it’s the sound of thunderstorm, turned out to be a snoring horse. Watch

The video of the sleeping horse was shared on Twitter by Merseyside Police department’s Mounted Section.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the sleeping horse.
The image shows the sleeping horse. (Twitter/@MerPolMounted)
         

Many will agree when we say that horses are smart and majestic creatures. The Internet is filled with videos showcasing those characteristics perfectly. However, there are times when some of their not-so-perfect moments are captured on camera and this video of a sleeping horse is an apt example of the same.

Shared by Merseyside Police Mounted Section on Twitter, the video shows a horse sleeping peacefully. Though the video is simple and just shows the animal snoring, it’s the caption accompanying the clip which has now left people laughing out loud.

The department started their tweet with, “We thought we had another thunder storm over the yard this morning.” Then, quite wittily, they added, “But it was just Ned [the horse] snoring!”

Take a look at the video of the sleeping and snoring horse. We won’t blame you if you can’t stop gushing over the adorableness of the clip.

Since being shared just two hours ago, the video has gathered over 3,400 views and tons of comments.

“Nothing like a freshly made clean bed,” wrote a Twitter user along with a laughing out loud emoji. “I am now envious of a snoring horse!!” joked another. “That is really sweet,” wrote a third. “My partner’s snoring unfortunately sounds like this as well,” expressed another. “Sounds like me after a few according to the wife,” joked a Twitter user.

What do you think of the sleeping horse?

