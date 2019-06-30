This ATM hack is going viral, but there’s a catch. Watch video

Most of us get excited at the beginning of the month when our salaries get credited to our accounts. That enthusiasm, however, slowly fades away as the month comes to an end. To give some relief from that woe, a few Twitter users took it upon themselves to share an ATM hack. However, there’s a twist.

It’s a video where a woman narrates and demonstrates how the hack can be performed. She goes near an ATM machine and inserts her card. Then she punches in the pin code, the amount and presses continue. Soon, the machine dispenses the money.

It’s her comment at the end of the video that unveils the hack. Splits of seconds before the clip ends, she says that in order to make this hack a success there just one thing someone needs - a job.

Soon, tweeple started sharing this video with hilarious captions.

“If you’re broke and in need of a little cash here’s a ATM hack for you.” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the video. “This ATM hack really work I did it this morning on the move,” posted another.

“This ATM Hack can make you millionair if you do it right. Watch it till the end,” going a step further a Twitter user captioned the video. “Best ATM HACK ever!! Try it next time you visit an ATM machine. Thank me later,” joked another.

There were also others who commented on the same line. Check out some of the tweets:

This really works y’all should try it in your city — Gustavo Mendoza𓅓 (@Gustavo03842179) June 25, 2019

I can't believe this Hack actually works!!

Im definitely trying this next time i use the ATM 🏧 https://t.co/F417VbEjbU — Upcoming Bill Gates ➐ (@FavoredSinner) June 25, 2019

What will be your caption for this video?

