Home / It's Viral / This baby’s suspicious look will leave you in splits. Watch and LOL

This baby’s suspicious look will leave you in splits. Watch and LOL

This video shows a toddler suspiciously looking at another individual. It’s his looks and reactions which have cracked people up.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 09, 2020 09:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a man and a toddler.
The image shows a man and a toddler. (Reddit/@Freddykk)
         

Babies are super cute and their adorable – and at times goofy – antics make for the best videos ever. Just like this clip which is going viral because of the super hilarious scene it shows.

Though doing rounds on the Internet for the past few months, the video again grabbed people’s attention after it was shared on Reddit about two days ago.

Wondering what it shows? It shows a toddler suspiciously looking at another individual. It’s his looks and reactions which have cracked people up.

“Suspicious toddler being suspicious,” reads the caption of the clip.

Check out the video and you’ll know what we’re talking about:

 
Suspicious toddler being suspicious. from r/funny

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 92,000 upvotes and tons of happy comments. People couldn’t get over the way the baby looks at the individual.

“I love the fake out, where he pretends to look away and looks back. Great video,” shared a Redditor. “I think all dads can relate to this ... so funny to see! Twenty five years ago since mine were so little, and if I close my eyes, I can easily picturing them in my arms again,” reminisced another. “He is adapting. Just a few more times until he uses surveillance,” joked a third. “I love that baby’s little lip pout so much!” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions of Monetary Policy Committee
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Bihar Election 2020: Aaditya Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena
Regeneron's Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Train tickets to be available 5 minutes before departure from tomorrow
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Covid-19: Health ministry issues preventive SOPs for amusement parks
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

