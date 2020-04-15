This dog and cat friendship is representative of introvert and extrovert mates. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:17 IST

Who hasn’t heard that phrase that introverts make friends when an extrovert adopts them. This may or may not be true in most mix-trovert relationships but is definitely true in the case of this doggo and feline.

This almost 10-second-long video was posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ and you’re about to find out why! Aptly captioned, “We brought a puppy home, our cat might be even more excited than we are;” the clip was shared on April 14. It shows a pooch and cat snuggling under what appears to be a coffee table. Though these two domesticated species are often considered mortal rivals, this duo is here to change that narrative.

The two furry friends are clearly spooning, with the doggo being the little spoon and the feline the bigger one. The kitty is seen aggressively licking the canine whilst the puppy itself just looks confused by this overload of affection. You cannot tell us this dynamic doesn’t remind you of that specific friend of yours that expresses affection just a tad-bit differently than yourself.

The post currently has over 6,600 upvotes and more than 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this unlikely but extremely cute pairing. One person wrote, “Awwww that sure is a happy cat”. While another responded with, “And a very confused puppy”.

Somebody on the thread tried to guess the cat’s perspective when saying, “Cat: don’t resist and let me love you... probably”. Now, if this phrase doesn’t ooze off extroversion, we don’t know what does.

“That’s so sweet, it’s making my teeth hurt,” read one comment and don’t we agree! It feels like this content has been dipped in chashni! What are your thoughts on this dynamic duo?