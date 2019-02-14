This exchange between a customer and Zomato executive is hilarious… “Maa kasam”

Few things bring as much joy to people as that message saying “order confirmed” while ordering food online. On the flip side, nothing hurts as much when you find out your order has been declined or cannot be delivered. First you have to figure out where to order from and then there’s that thing about the money you’ve spent on something you’re not going to get. That’s probably why this customer tried an unconventional way to make sure he got his refund.

A picture circulating online shows an exchange between a man and a Zomato delivery executive – and this chat has left many rolling on the floor with laughter.

The exchange looks any regular conversation about an unfulfilled order. The executive asks the man to place his order again and adds that a refund for his earlier order would reach his bank account in 4-5 business days.

Clearly the man had some trust issues which is why he goes on to ask the executive this:

Well, kudos to the executive for replying to the customer just the way he wanted.

The exchange was shared on Reddit recently and it has since left many in splits.

“Man this actually made me laugh out loud, hilarious,” reads a comment on Reddit. “Zomato following promise day,” says another.

What do you think about this?

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 17:57 IST