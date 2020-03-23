This guy converted his dining table into a pool table. ‘Act of pure genius,’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:32 IST

Have you always wanted to have your own pool table at home? And has being at home only made this wish even stronger? Well, you can simply fashion one for yourself at home. If you think we’ve lost it, just check out this video of a guy playing pool on this DIY table that he built at home. His video, needless to say, is viral and all people want to know is how he pulled off this ‘act of pure genius’. If you’re also wondering ‘wait, how did he do that?’ worry not - he’s shared a video showing his neat work too.

“I converted our dining room table into a pool table and all it cost was my relationship with my roommates,” says ‘Your Average Pool Player’ Rollie Williams on Twitter.

His video shows playing on this DIY table and it looks pretty cool.

I converted our dining room table into a pool table and all it cost was my relationship with my roommates. pic.twitter.com/vDHoAKOlt8 — Rollie Williams (@RollieWilliams) March 21, 2020

Since March 21, his video has collected over 11,700 likes and more than 2,200 retweets - and counting. People have been posting a ton of comments on the tweet ranging from compliments to questions on how he pulled the feat off.

“Dammit, people, we gotta start pacing ourselves. This is six-week level cool sh!t,” says a Twitter user. “This is an act of pure genius,” says another.

There were plenty of questions. “Like what surface is he using on the table? Is it a blanket or did he buy felt?” asked one. “We need step-by-step instructions! What are the vertical poles holding the cups? And what do we do if we don’t have pool balls?” posted another.

Williams explained in separate tweets that he used a microfiber blanket for the table. “You might be able to get it the same place I did: 8 years ago in my parents’ hall closet,” says his reply.

As for the metal rods and pool balls…

For the bars, I took apart a shelving unit. For the balls, I don’t understand the question. What kind of absolute lunatic doesn’t have a full set of billiard balls in their apartment? — Rollie Williams (@RollieWilliams) March 21, 2020

For the bars, I took apart a shelving unit. For the balls, I don’t understand the question. What kind of absolute lunatic doesn’t have a full set of billiard balls in their apartment?

Williams also shared his craftsmanship in a YouTube tutorial of the pool table.

So what do you think of this table? Are you going to make yourself one too?