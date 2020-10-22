‘This is Iceland’: PM Katrin Jakobsdottir’s reaction to earthquake during live interview goes viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:36 IST

Iceland Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir’s reaction to an earthquake during a live interview has gone viral all over the Internet. Jakobsdottir was mid-sentence when she realised there was an earthquake. A video showing her surprised yet casual response to the quake has collected several reactions on social media.

Jakobsdottir was speaking to Washington Post Live about the effect of coronavirus on the country’s tourism when the earthquake caused her house to shake.

“Oh my god, there’s an earthquake,” she said surprised. “Well, this is Iceland,” she added moments later with a smile and continued answering the question.

Watch the video below:

Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir was discussing the coronavirus’ effect on the tourism industry and how the nation is approaching testing when she was interrupted by an earthquake. https://t.co/47Thh6hy5M #postlive pic.twitter.com/3rWjrIczXm — Washington Post Live (@postlive) October 20, 2020

According to reports, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday and shook up buildings in Reykjavik. Iceland is among the most seismically active countries in the world.

Here’s what Jakobsdottir tweeted:

Spoke with @IgnatiusPost about COVID-19 and how we are dealing with the situation here in Iceland. We also spoke about the heart and soul of the Icelandic people. And then we had an earthquake. I hope everyone is feeling good and steady. https://t.co/4JlGEWcQ3T — Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) October 20, 2020

Jakobsdottir’s reaction to the incident has collected several reactions.

Not just any old earthquake. 5,7 on the Richter scale with epicentre not far from the capital. — David L. Sigurdsson (@DavidLogi) October 20, 2020

Lucky Iceland to have a leader so cool! — GloBeat (@jgueron) October 21, 2020

The house and leadership are BOTH strong! — Future (@4Word_Thinking) October 21, 2020

Earlier, a similar video of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remaining calm when an earthquake struck during a live television interview went viral.