This is what Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering wants citizens to do on their King His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s birthday

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:58 IST

Bhutan, today, is busy celebrating the birthday of their king His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Many people, including dignitaries, have come together at Changlimithang stadium in Thimphu to wish the King and celebrate the day.

Expectedly, several content related to the celebrations are also making their appearances on social media. Amidst this, a tweet has captured people’s attention. It says that Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering has asked people to do a very particular thing to celebrate the King’s birthday - adopt a stray dog.

Shared by Bhutanese journalist Namgay Zam, the tweet explained that the PM asked this to deal with the country’s “stray dog population problem in a humane manner.” It further unveiled that the PM has asked people to plant a tree too. The tweet ended with Zam writing, “my fiancé and I have adopted 3 strays already.”

Our @PMBhutan has just asked every Bhutanese family to adopt a stray dog each as a gift for His Majesty on His Birthday today in order to deal with our stray dog population problem in a humane manner. And to plant a tree.



My fiance and I have adopted 3 strays already. :) — Namgay Zam 🎈 (@namgayzam) February 21, 2020

Since being shared a few hours back, the post prompted all sorts of responses from people. While some applauded the initiative, others expressed that they want to move to Bhutan.

“That’s an outstanding idea!” wrote a Facebook user. “Really good initiative. Bhutan is a model neighbor,” commented another. “This is brilliant!! I want to move to Bhutan,” expressed a third. “The world has so much to learn from Bhutan!” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this initiative?