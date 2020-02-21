e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This is what Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering wants citizens to do on their King His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s birthday

Shared by Bhutanese journalist Namgay Zam, a tweet details what the country’s PM has asked people to do.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 21, 2020 15:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan.
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan.(HT File Photo)
         

Bhutan, today, is busy celebrating the birthday of their king His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Many people, including dignitaries, have come together at Changlimithang stadium in Thimphu to wish the King and celebrate the day.

Expectedly, several content related to the celebrations are also making their appearances on social media. Amidst this, a tweet has captured people’s attention. It says that Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering has asked people to do a very particular thing to celebrate the King’s birthday - adopt a stray dog.

Shared by Bhutanese journalist Namgay Zam, the tweet explained that the PM asked this to deal with the country’s “stray dog population problem in a humane manner.” It further unveiled that the PM has asked people to plant a tree too. The tweet ended with Zam writing, “my fiancé and I have adopted 3 strays already.”

Since being shared a few hours back, the post prompted all sorts of responses from people. While some applauded the initiative, others expressed that they want to move to Bhutan.

“That’s an outstanding idea!” wrote a Facebook user. “Really good initiative. Bhutan is a model neighbor,” commented another. “This is brilliant!! I want to move to Bhutan,” expressed a third. “The world has so much to learn from Bhutan!” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this initiative?

