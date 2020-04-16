This life hack video involves a cat, a tin foil, and a whole lot of cuteness. Watch

it-s-viral

Who doesn’t love a good life hack video? Well cat parents, get ready because don’t we have a treat for you!

This TikTok user shared a just over 20-second-long clip on the video-sharing application. Captioned “It works! #cathack”, the clip starts with the man talking about how his cat wouldn’t stop jumping on the kitchen slab. He Googled ways to stop that and is here to show netizens if it works. Spoiler alert: it does!

As the video progresses, the man lays tin foil atop the kitchen counter and waits for his cat’s reaction. Soon enough, viewers are introduced to the feline who is seen planning its next move to jump onto the slab. The kitty makes a go for it but deflects back as quickly as it had sprung up. The kitty takes the last few seconds of the video to compose itself and then leaves the room, probably furious!

This post currently has almost 14.5 million views as well as over 2.5 million likes on TikTok. It has additionally been shared on other social media platforms.

Here’s how netizens reacted to this flying cat. A TikToker wrote, “Literally sent that cat flying”. While somebody else on the platform said, “Apparently tinfoil and cat both have positive charge”.

Those on Reddit had a similar reaction. “I laughed until I cried at this! It was like someone running a tape in reverse”, read one comment. Whilst another stated, “It doesn’t work for every cat. Mine loves to play with it”.

Oh well, the functionality of this hack aside, it is definitely a treat to watch!

What are your thoughts on this flying cat?