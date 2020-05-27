e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This oddly satisfying card shuffling video will leave you mesmerized. Watch

This oddly satisfying card shuffling video will leave you mesmerized. Watch

This seems like the perfect way to shuffle cards after too many games of Uno… if only you can master it.

it-s-viral Updated: May 27, 2020 21:01 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This video posted by TikTok user @moorzmagic shows him masterfully performing a Faro Shuffle.
This video posted by TikTok user @moorzmagic shows him masterfully performing a Faro Shuffle. (TikTok/@moorzmagic)
         

Anyone who spends time on the Internet knows that one of the ways to calm yourself is by watching those #OddlySatisfying or ASMR videos. Whether it’s putting different things in a neat order or calligraphy done beautifully and with precision, such videos often leave you mesmerized. So many times, you end up watching too many of such clips one after another - or some on repeat - and then you’re left wondering where all your time went. Well, this video of a card shuffling method is one of them.

This video posted by TikTok user @moorzmagic shows him masterfully performing a Faro Shuffle. In this method, a pack of cards is divided into two equal halves. Then the two decks are merged together in such a way that one card from both decks alternate in the final set.

Watch the video below to understand it better:

@moorzmagic

The best feeling ever. ##fyp ##foryourpage ##oddlysatisfying ##satisfying ##houseoftiktok

♬ Coffee for Your Head - Vinyll

Wasn’t that just stunning to watch? We sure think so. This seems like a perfect way to shuffle cards after one too many games of Uno…

Several TikTok users also think the video is quite interesting to watch and showered it with comments.

“And I thought the split was satisfying,” wrote an individual. “Was that the perfect shuffle? Yes it was,” posted another. “I’m crying, that was so beautiful,” commented a third. “People can’t shuffle like this when we’re playing Uno SMH,” added a fourth.

This individual was more interested in how the shuffle came about. “So how do you do that then,” they asked. “Practice makes perfect,” came the reply.

So what do you think of this card shuffling method. Think you can try and ace it?

tags
top news
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘Migrants sent in trains at random to politically disturb me’: CM Mamata
‘US ready, willing, and able to mediate’, tweets Trump on India-China border row
‘US ready, willing, and able to mediate’, tweets Trump on India-China border row
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
Migrants’ kid dies as father hunts for milk at railway station
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Rahul spreading lies, weakening India’s Covid battle’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In