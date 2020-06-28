This person’s hand washing routine produces an unexpected result. Watch

it-s-viral

It is no lie that washing one’s hands thoroughly has multiple health benefits. Appropriate use of water and soap helps ensure that you as well as those around you experience good health. However, this particular Reddit user is using the hygienic procedure of washing hands for entertainment purposes. Their video may leave you a little surprised.

Posted on Reddit on June 27, the clip is almost 10 seconds long. The video’s caption reads, “That’s new”.

The recording shows the camera person washing one of their hands. Already soaped up, the individual’s palm is in the shape of a fist. They rub the ends of their fingers onto the inside of their hands in a rhythmic motion. This action goes on for a few seconds, after which the person opens their palm.

What happens next is genuinely unexpected. Watch the video to check it out.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘unexpected’, the post has accumulated almost 58,000 upvotes and nearly 800 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the unique bubble creation method. One person said, “He’s a bubble bender”. While another individual wrote, “If everyone on the planet were given random superpowers, this is the kind I would end up with”. Though we are unsure about the exact use of such a superpower, at least it’d be entertaining to possess.

“Is it possible to learn this power?” inquired a Reddit user. To this, another responded by saying, “Not from a Jedi”.

The jury is still out on how the original poster did this amazing trick with them commenting, “Expected that tiny bubbles would appear, but the huge bubble made me go crazy, like what happened?”.

What are your thoughts on this clip? Is it something you’ll be trying out the next time you wash your hands?