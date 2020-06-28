e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This person’s hand washing routine produces an unexpected result. Watch

This person’s hand washing routine produces an unexpected result. Watch

There is a reason this post was shared on the ‘unexpected’ subreddit. A reason one can only realise post watching the clip itself.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:16 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the camera person washing one of their hands.
The image shows the camera person washing one of their hands.(Reddit/Rad-Panda-)
         

It is no lie that washing one’s hands thoroughly has multiple health benefits. Appropriate use of water and soap helps ensure that you as well as those around you experience good health. However, this particular Reddit user is using the hygienic procedure of washing hands for entertainment purposes. Their video may leave you a little surprised.

Posted on Reddit on June 27, the clip is almost 10 seconds long. The video’s caption reads, “That’s new”.

The recording shows the camera person washing one of their hands. Already soaped up, the individual’s palm is in the shape of a fist. They rub the ends of their fingers onto the inside of their hands in a rhythmic motion. This action goes on for a few seconds, after which the person opens their palm.

What happens next is genuinely unexpected. Watch the video to check it out.

Damn thats new from r/Unexpected

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘unexpected’, the post has accumulated almost 58,000 upvotes and nearly 800 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the unique bubble creation method. One person said, “He’s a bubble bender”. While another individual wrote, “If everyone on the planet were given random superpowers, this is the kind I would end up with”. Though we are unsure about the exact use of such a superpower, at least it’d be entertaining to possess.

“Is it possible to learn this power?” inquired a Reddit user. To this, another responded by saying, “Not from a Jedi”.

The jury is still out on how the original poster did this amazing trick with them commenting, “Expected that tiny bubbles would appear, but the huge bubble made me go crazy, like what happened?”.

What are your thoughts on this clip? Is it something you’ll be trying out the next time you wash your hands?

tags
top news
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
Locust swarm seen in Gurugram now in UP’s Kasganj
LIVE: Minister from Bihar govt tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Minister from Bihar govt tests positive for Covid-19
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In