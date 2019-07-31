e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

This simple math equation has people thoroughly confused. Can you solve it?

Netizens have been left scratching their heads for the correct answer to this simple question and chances are it’ll leave you confused too.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Twitter/@pjmdoll)

Mathematics has always had its fair share of haters, probably because it’s hard to solve sometimes. This equation going viral is a perfect example. Netizens have been left scratching their heads for the correct answer to this simple question and chances are it’ll leave you confused too.

The seemingly simple equation was shared on July 29 by Twitter user @pjmdoll. As soon as the equation was posted, it started a war of sorts among netizens. Several people began posting what they thought could be the right answer to the equation. Why don’t you give it a go and solve the equation below: 

Did you get an answer? The equation, since being shared, has collected over 7,500 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 retweets. Interestingly, the comments section of the post is flooded with probable answers. While some say the answer is 1, a few are saying it is 16.

A similar equation appeared few days ago on Twitter which puzzled people. The equation came with a disclaimer “solve carefully” and was posted by twitter user @kj_cheetham.

What do you think is the correct answer to the equation?

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 18:12 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accidentZomato
    don't miss