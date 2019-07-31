This simple math equation has people thoroughly confused. Can you solve it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:15 IST

Mathematics has always had its fair share of haters, probably because it’s hard to solve sometimes. This equation going viral is a perfect example. Netizens have been left scratching their heads for the correct answer to this simple question and chances are it’ll leave you confused too.

The seemingly simple equation was shared on July 29 by Twitter user @pjmdoll. As soon as the equation was posted, it started a war of sorts among netizens. Several people began posting what they thought could be the right answer to the equation. Why don’t you give it a go and solve the equation below:

Did you get an answer? The equation, since being shared, has collected over 7,500 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 retweets. Interestingly, the comments section of the post is flooded with probable answers. While some say the answer is 1, a few are saying it is 16.

IM SICK OF YALL pic.twitter.com/lCE1F1qg7b — como siempre (@skylarrousse) July 30, 2019

1. The amount of people saying 16 need to retake math 😭 — JKOurEuphoria (@JungKookQueen97) July 28, 2019

took 3 calc classes, differential equations and linear algebra, it's 16 bro — jake chyllenhaal (@corynhendrix) July 30, 2019

i have 2 math degrees it’s 1 — laur♏️ (@lauram_williams) July 30, 2019

ok i think i finally got it pic.twitter.com/6Z4CAAAead — ania ∞ bts (@bangtanedition) July 29, 2019

Um miss it’s 1, you’re supposed to multiply before u divided. — . (@t_slns) July 30, 2019

(2+2) = 4

8/2 = 4

4(4) = 16 — em! (@jimnlvr) July 28, 2019

A similar equation appeared few days ago on Twitter which puzzled people. The equation came with a disclaimer “solve carefully” and was posted by twitter user @kj_cheetham.

What do you think is the correct answer to the equation?

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 18:12 IST