This sneaky doggo’s acting may remind you of your teenage years. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:08 IST

Highlights The clip was posted on the subreddit ‘aww’

The post is titled “Can win an Oscar”

Redditors related to this rebel doggo

Some of you may remember being a teen and doing a few things you weren’t meant to be at those late-night hours. You may also remember how your heart would beat faster and how your palms would get clammy when that doorknob softly turned to announce the unexpected arrival of a parent. This doggo is feeling exactly that emotion and has the swiftest reaction to this intruder.

The, just over-five-second, clip was posted on the subreddit ‘aww’ on April 3. The post is titled “Can win an Oscar” referring to the dog’s acting after almost being caught red-handed playing with a toy when it should be sleeping.

The post currently has almost 27,000 upvotes and 200 comments.

Redditors related to this rebel doggo. One comment read, “that’s 12-year-old me playing video games at night”. While another said, “12-year-old me staying up to watch Late Night with David Letterman”. Similarly, many others spoke about things that’d keep them up as pre-teens and teens.

“An “A” for effort!” said a Reddit user. To which another replied, “and A for adorable”. Somebody on the thread wrote, “that little tail wag”. Simultaneously, another just said, “smart”.

Almost everyone on the subreddit took the doggo’s side with one person saying, “shh..she’s sleeping. Leave her alone”. A different Reddit user also supported the canine by saying, “that’s actually a pretty smart dog. And obviously, cute”.

One post simply read, “That’s just......adorable man”. It surely is!

What are your thoughts on this sneaky doggo? We just hope it doesn’t get told off too ruff-ly.

Also Read | This is the cutest game of statue you will ever see, promise