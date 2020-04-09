This sound brings all the kitties to the yard, and they’re like ‘Whoa’! Watch

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:37 IST

Here’s the perfect recipe to remove any lockdown-related boredom you may be feeling. For the ingredients, first, you need a cat, or two, or as many as you want. It can be of any gender, colour, fluffiness or squishiness. Secondly, you need this TikTok track full of curious meows. Put these two things together and then just wait for the for the magic to happen. Those of you, who are devoid of the pristine happiness of owning a kitty, check out these TikTok videos to know what we’re talking about.

The soundtrack has been tried by many TikTok users and the results are hilarious as well as surprising. The trend works this way - a person filming the video plays the track with the message “this sound is supposed to make your cat come to you,” and a feline comes to the person within seconds after hearing the sound.

The track consists of several types of meows in different tones and pitches and probably speaks to the kitties on a different level. Maybe it’s a call to conquer hooman-land or maybe it’s just a call to grab the limited bags of catnip during a sale in cat language but it’s definitely making the cats go, ‘Say what?’. We may never know what the sound means but we can definitely enjoy the videos.

This is the video where all the fun started. These two cats were busy fighting and their reaction is something that’ll make you burst out laughing.

Can you spot the cat in the beginning? Wait for a few seconds…

Well some kitties just don’t care and prefer chilling in their zone.

Do I disturb you when you’re getting ready? Then don’t bother me

Woah! Did I hear something?

What are you waiting for? Go try it on your feline friend and don’t forget to record a video.