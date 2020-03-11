This ‘upside down’ house in South Africa is attracting tourists from across the world

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:58 IST

Highlights The house is located about 75 kilometers north of Johannesburg.

The house is inverted on the outside and inside.

The house is open for viewing Monday to Saturday.

With its roof on the ground and its floor in the air, an upside down house is attracting tourists who want to see the world from different perspective.

Located near Hartebeestpoort, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Johannesburg, the house is inverted on the outside and inside. Visitors take pictures of themselves in rooms that have sofas and chairs hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is also upside down with appliances appearing to defy gravity.

The house is open for viewing Monday to Saturday. People interested in experiencing the unique architecture are welcome to the attraction Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm; while it’s open from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday.

The tickets cost 90 South African Rand which equates to 415 Indian Rupees (approximately) for adults and 60 South African Rand or approximately 277 Indian Rupees for kids. Additionally, babies are allowed free entry.

The attraction’s official Instagram page has more than 3,000 followers and multiple comments of satisfied visitors. A comment on one of the post says, ‘such an awesome place’. While another has comments from future visitors planning their own visit. One user tagged her friends saying, ‘Les’ go soon. Pretty please’. Replies to this were hugely positive with the whole crew planning their visit.

What are your thoughts on this arty piece of architecture? Anyone adding Hartbeespoort to their bucket list of places to visit while in South Africa?