This video of a feline and fawn friendship will make you swoon. Watch

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:34 IST

Many may attest to the fact that great friendships aren’t based on similarity but the ability to understand differences. This recording of a cat and deer happily hanging out exemplifies that notion.

This clip was posted to Reddit on June 25. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Walked out of my house to find a deer licking my cat”.

The recording shows a tangerine-furred fluffy feline hanging outside the front yard of a house. This could have been an otherwise ordinary occurrence if the cat weren’t accompanied by its rather unusual friend, a deer. Not only are the feline and fawn hanging out but in fact, they are indulging in a loving interaction. The doe is seen licking the top of the kitty’s head. A gesture of physical affection the cat happily accepts.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has gathered over 8,500 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “They’re buddies”. To which the original poster responded with, “My cat truly loves deer. He’s bad with humans, good with deer lol”. Well, that deer is cuter than any person we know so we can see why the cat is fonder of it than hoomans.

“Why are puffy orange cats always so friendly,” inquired a Reddit user. We don’t know, but we’re sure glad that they are.

“Ah yes, my favourite, orange cotton balls,” read one comment trying to guess the deer’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely yet adorable pair?

