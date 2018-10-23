This video of a forest “breathing” has Twitter freaking out

With Halloween just around the corner, things that seem even a little mysterious or out of the ordinary are getting people all excited. That’s probably why Twitter is collectively freaking out about a video which appears to show a forest “breathing”. The video has been posted by a Twitter user on October 20 and various versions of the same clip are also circulating all over the Internet. Now people can’t help but share their reactions to the video or even try an explanation about what could possibly be happening in it.

“The ground looks like it’s breathing in this Quebec forest,” says Twitter user Daniel Holland. The 16-seconds-long video shows a portion of the forest in which the ground can be seen moving up and down. Watch:

The ground looks like it's breathing in this Quebec forest. pic.twitter.com/AeETAYJOdN — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) October 20, 2018

Since being tweeted, the video has collected some three million views, over 74,000 ‘likes’ and more than 26,000 retweets. However, what’s more interesting than the video itself is the way Twitter is reacting to it..

It's a giant turtle, don't even try to convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/7dykFRC9tX — Josh (@JAm29JOSH) October 20, 2018

I do not know what's sleeping under Quebec. But I think none of us want to know what happens once this thing wakes up. — Armin Reindl (@ArminReindl) October 21, 2018

That is amazing - no wonder they call forests the "lungs of the world"! — Rachel Melrose (@remelrose1) October 20, 2018

Turns out there is a simple explanation for what is happening in the video. According to The Weather Network, “breathing” forests aren’t uncommon. This one, attributed to Jean Arthur, is just one of the many doing the rounds of the Internet.

“During a rain and windstorm event the ground becomes saturated, ‘loosening’ the soil’s cohesion with the roots as the wind is blowing on a tree’s crown,” Mark Vanderwouw, a certified arborist told The Weather Network about the phenomenon.

“The wind is trying to ‘push’ the trees over, and as the force is transferred to the roots, the ground begins to ‘heave’. If the winds were strong enough and lasted long enough more roots would start to break and eventually some of the trees would topple.”

How would you react if you saw anything like this?

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 13:34 IST