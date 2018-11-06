This video of a tarantula swimming will make you go ‘Nope!’

“Did you know that tarantulas can ‘swim’?” says the caption for a video on Facebook that is going viral. As it turns out, they can and that’s what the video shows. The clip is the stuff of nightmares for people who cannot deal with these creatures. For others, it’ll just make for an interesting watch.

The video has been shared on Facebook by Big Bend Ranch State Park-Texas Parks and Wildlife. It shows a tarantula crossing a water body. The park explains that tarantulas use their legs like paddles to row across water.

Watch the video below:

In case you’re wondering what happened after the video ends, we have you covered. “The tarantula did make it to the shore safely,” the park told Hindustan Times.

They even shared a closeup of the little guy.

Since being shared on October 31, the video has collected over 3,600 shares and more than 1,100 comments.

“Imagine swimming and then feeling this tap your shoulder,” says one Facebook user. “That is terrifyingly cool,” says another. “I’ll never get in the water again!” says a third.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 18:07 IST