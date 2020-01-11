e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / It's Viral / TikTok video of woman eating this vegetable on flight goes viral. Gains over 3.7 million views

TikTok video of woman eating this vegetable on flight goes viral. Gains over 3.7 million views

The TikTok video has also gathered about 2.5 lakh hearts.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 11, 2020 17:24 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The TikTok video has created quite a stir online.
The TikTok video has created quite a stir online. (TikTok/@molly.mcglew)
         

A video of a woman inside a flight is the latest TikTok video which is making people laugh out loud. There’s a chance that the clip will end up tickling your funny bone too.

“My family is crazy and I finally captured it on video guys,” with this caption TikTok user Molly McGlew shared the video. In the clip, the woman is seen eating sticks of a raw and green leafy vegetable - celery.

In the video, the woman takes out sticks of celery from her bag and starts eating them. It’s the serious expression of the woman along with a song ‘I’m so fresh’ playing in the background which makes this video hilarious. The line is from the song ‘Fresh’ by Lemar.

@molly.mcglew

My family is crazy and I finally captured it on video guys #celeryonaplane #fyp #BYOC #familycam

♬ Fresh - Lemar

Since being shared about three days back, the video has managed to gather close to 3.7 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered about 2.5 lakh hearts. People had a lot to say about the video.

“I love celery but she scares me,” joked a TikTok user. “Could you imagine sitting next to that? Crunch, crunch, crunch!” commented another. “Haha, the way she eats it,” commented a third. “Me at lunch,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
In meeting with PM Modi, Mamata asks him to withdraw CAA, citizens’ list
In meeting with PM Modi, Mamata asks him to withdraw CAA, citizens’ list
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news