TikTok video of woman eating this vegetable on flight goes viral. Gains over 3.7 million views
The TikTok video has also gathered about 2.5 lakh hearts.it-s-viral Updated: Jan 11, 2020 17:24 IST
A video of a woman inside a flight is the latest TikTok video which is making people laugh out loud. There’s a chance that the clip will end up tickling your funny bone too.
“My family is crazy and I finally captured it on video guys,” with this caption TikTok user Molly McGlew shared the video. In the clip, the woman is seen eating sticks of a raw and green leafy vegetable - celery.
In the video, the woman takes out sticks of celery from her bag and starts eating them. It’s the serious expression of the woman along with a song ‘I’m so fresh’ playing in the background which makes this video hilarious. The line is from the song ‘Fresh’ by Lemar.
@molly.mcglew
My family is crazy and I finally captured it on video guys #celeryonaplane #fyp #BYOC #familycam♬ Fresh - Lemar
Since being shared about three days back, the video has managed to gather close to 3.7 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered about 2.5 lakh hearts. People had a lot to say about the video.
“I love celery but she scares me,” joked a TikTok user. “Could you imagine sitting next to that? Crunch, crunch, crunch!” commented another. “Haha, the way she eats it,” commented a third. “Me at lunch,” wrote another.
What do you think of the video?