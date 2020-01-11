TikTok video of woman eating this vegetable on flight goes viral. Gains over 3.7 million views

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 17:24 IST

A video of a woman inside a flight is the latest TikTok video which is making people laugh out loud. There’s a chance that the clip will end up tickling your funny bone too.

“My family is crazy and I finally captured it on video guys,” with this caption TikTok user Molly McGlew shared the video. In the clip, the woman is seen eating sticks of a raw and green leafy vegetable - celery.

In the video, the woman takes out sticks of celery from her bag and starts eating them. It’s the serious expression of the woman along with a song ‘I’m so fresh’ playing in the background which makes this video hilarious. The line is from the song ‘Fresh’ by Lemar.

Since being shared about three days back, the video has managed to gather close to 3.7 million views – and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered about 2.5 lakh hearts. People had a lot to say about the video.

“I love celery but she scares me,” joked a TikTok user. “Could you imagine sitting next to that? Crunch, crunch, crunch!” commented another. “Haha, the way she eats it,” commented a third. “Me at lunch,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?