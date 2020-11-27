e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Tiny cat’s sassy gesture to stop another feline from eating is a hit among people

Tiny cat’s sassy gesture to stop another feline from eating is a hit among people

“The tiny rage,” the video was shared on Reddit with this caption.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the tiny cat eating.
The image shows the tiny cat eating. (Reddit/@leonx81)
         

Are you a cat content enthusiast? Do you search the Internet for videos of felines? If the answer to both or one of the questions is “yes”, then this video of a ‘very angry’ tiny cat and its sassy gesture will speak to your soul.

Shared on Reddit, the video shows how a feline reacts when another cat tries eating food from its bowl. Captioned, “The tiny rage,” they video shows a very small cat eating food. Within moments, another feline takes some food from the bowl. It’s what happens next that has now tickled people’s funny bone.

The tiny rage. from r/funny

Since being shared on Reddit about a day ago, the video has gathered more than 44,000 upvotes. It has also amassed tons of comments from amused people.

“Notice how his wee back leg begins to slide out again as he holds his power stance,” wrote a Redditor. “Slams paw down, ‘DON’T TOUCH ME!’,” shared another trying to imagine the cat’s perspective. “My kitten would do that. He would growl as I bottle fed him. There was no other kittens around he just wanted me to know that the milk I was feeding him was his and his alone. He was a very sassy baby,” shared a third.

What do you think of the kitten’s gesture?

