Home / It's Viral / Sassy feline lets hooman know that it needs all those blankets. Watch

Sassy feline lets hooman know that it needs all those blankets. Watch

This cat maybe a bit demanding but it is undeniably cute.

Apr 25, 2020
The cat peeking from beneath the blankets.
The cat peeking from beneath the blankets.
         

Don’t get us wrong, we love our cat companions. But it’s not like they are known for their compromising behaviour. Some may even go as far as to say that our feline friends are a bit selfish. Well, this particular kitty surely isn’t doing much to change that aspect of the species’ reputation.

A TikTok user who goes by the name ‘emilymoemily’ posted this clip on on April 24. The recording starts with the pet mom asking a figure under the blanket fort if she can take one of the many covers. She starts removing a sheet but the kitty, who is tucked under the mountain of bedding, soon conveys her dismay to this action. It meows and waves its cute, tiny paw left-to-right, as if gesturing no. The mom is ever-so-respectful of the kitty’s wishes and puts the covers back on it.

The video, posted with text that reads “The ‘put it back’ gesture. I can’t”, currently has nearly 207,500 views and over 100 comments.

@emilymoemily

##petvlog ##lifeathome ##catsoftiktok ##cats ##petsoftiktok ##quarantinelife

♬ original sound - momo10889

Here is how TikTokers reacted to this sassy cat. One person said, “Your voice and that cat are equally cute”. To which to original poster responded with many heart-eyed emojis.

Many tried to guess what the feline must be feeling in the comment section. One person wrote, “Mom, it’s not time to say good morning”.

“She said ‘no mom....no’”, read a comment. While another Tiktok user stated, “The cat: ‘woman, excuse me?’”.

Okay, so this cat maybe a bit demanding, but can we all agree that it is undeniably cute? What are your thoughts on this video?

Also Read | Cat mistakes doggo’s tail for a laser in a cute and derpy accident. Watch

